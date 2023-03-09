Veteran actor & director Satish Kaushik passes away

Veteran actor and director Satish Kaushik passed away early this morning, March 9. This was informed by actor Anupam Kher in a tweet.

The 66-year old Satish Kaushik had acted in more than 100 films. Born on April 13, 1956, in Haryana, he acted in theatres before finding his break in Bollywood. Satish Kaushik started his Bollywood career with the film Masoom in 1983. As an actor, he was known for his roles as Calendar in the 1987 superhit film, Mr. India, and as Pappu Pager in Deewana Mastana. Satish Kaushik also won the Filmfare Best Comedian Award in 1990 for Ram Lakhan and for Saajan Chale Sasural in 1997.