Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (JSPL) provides two Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) tankers to the Govt. of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Responding to the request made by the state govt to different industries in the state, Sri. Naveen Jindal Chairman Jindal Steel and Power Ltd. Angul has arranged two cryogenic tankers, with capacity of 16 Mt each, for supply of Liquid Medical Oxygen in the state.

In a recent meeting between Odisha based industries and senior officials from the Government of Odisha which included Shri Asit Tripathy, Principal Advisor to Hon’ble CM, Shri V Karthikeya Pandian, Secretary to Hon’ble CM (5T), Shri Hemant Sharma, Principal Secretary, Industries and Dr. Nitin Jawale, MD IPICOL, the industries operating in the state were requested to come forward to support the state govt, through their CSR initiatives, in combating the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. Other than the Oxygen cylinders, Oxygen concentrators and PSA Oxygen plants the industries were asked to explore possibilities of providing LMO tankers. Mr. Naveen Jindal volunteered to provide the same in the meeting itself and in a weeks’ time two tankers were arranged by his company.

Since the onset of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, Odisha has been supplying Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) to different states across the country. Till date more than 14000 MT of LMO has been sent to 13 states from Odisha. The state govt is ensuring adequate supply within the state too and addressing all possible bottlenecks in this regard. With the arrival of these two tankers, the LMO supply logistics in the state has received a major fillip and been further strengthened.