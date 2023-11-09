Jindal Steel & Power honoured with Times Business Award for Sports Development and Impact

Bhubaneswar : Leading steelmaker Jindal Steel & Power (JSP) has been awarded the Times Business Award Odisha 2023 in the category of ‘Sports Progress and Impact Award’ for its outstanding contribution to the development of rural sports in Odisha.

Renowned actor Shri Boman Irani presented the Award at a ceremony held in Bhubaneswar on November 8, 2023, by the Times of India Group. On behalf of the Company, Mr. Vargil Lakra (DGM-CSR & Theme Head of Rural Sports) and Mr. Subrat Tripathy (Manager-CSR) received the honour.

Jindal Steel & Power, under the leadership of its Chairman, Shri Naveen Jindal, has significantly contributed to the development of sports in rural and tribal areas of Odisha. The Company’s CSR arm, JSP Foundation, has been instrumental in promoting athletes and ethnic sports by upgrading local youths’ fitness and skill sets with appropriate nutrition, coaching, and facilitating their participation in various platforms from district to national and international levels.

The Foundation, led by its Chairperson, Smt. Shallu Jindal, has partnered with the Dilip Tirkey Foundation to promote grassroots hockey in rural areas, supporting over 5000 budding hockey talents in 215 villages. JSP also supports the Indian Super League Team and organises OP Jindal Football Tournaments in rural and tribal areas.

In Keonjhar district, the Company has facilitated training from certified instructors and access to quality infrastructure and nutritional support in Barbil, creating Wushu players who have earned laurels for the Country and the state at various national and international forums. The Company is nurturing a girls’ hockey team comprising more than 50 girls in Sundargarh district with nutritional support, coaching, sports equipment, and others.

Thanking the Jury for this prestigious Award, the Group CSR Head, Mr. Prashant Hota, said that the Award is a true recognition of JSP’s commitment to promote the sporting talents of rural and tribal youths and nurture them to win laurels for the Country.

“Our leader, Sri Naveen Jindal, is himself an iconic sports talent of the Country and has set a vision for us to boost rural and tribal sporting talents and improve sports facilities in rural India. JSP Foundation, under the leadership of Smt. Shallu Jindal, is nourishing 30000 sporting talents across the Country to translate their dreams of bringing glories to the Country into a big reality,” he added.