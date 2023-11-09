Cuttack : Sri Sri University observed its 10th Convocation Ceremony, on

08th of November 2023.It is a matter of great honour for Sri Sri University that, Gurudev Sri

Sri Ravi Shankar, global humanitarian, spiritual leader, founder and the lifetime president of

Sri Sri University graced the occasion which magnified the grandeur of the annual concur in

many folds. The Chief Guest for the momentous occasion was Shri Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak,

Honourable Minister, Department of Higher Education, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare,

Cooperation, Government of Odisha. The guest of honour for this significant occasion was Mr.

Jo Leinen, Former member of European Parliament.

Envisaged by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Sri Sri University started its academic year in

2012 as a centre for world-class education in India. The University offers a range of pivotal,

unique, and cutting-edge undergraduate, postgraduate degree programmes, short-term,

diploma, certificate courses, and doctoral studies (Ph.D.) under nine Faculties, that seek to

preserve the ancient wisdom of the East and offer the best of Western innovation.

The University takes great pride in being one of the top 200 Global Universities (as per Times

Higher Education Impact Rankings 2023) with ‘A’ Grade accreditation from National

Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), Sri Sri University also holds the unique

honour of having launched Asia’s first Department of Osteopathy and Department of

Contemplative and Behavioural Sciences which is one of its kind in the world.

Poojya Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Ji, said, the sign of a good person is that they are

committed to a greater cause in life and that is the real sign of education. The students should

have a broader vision for themselves and for the world. Our happiness is related to societal,

national and international situations. You cannot prosper when everybody around you is not

happy.

The Chief Guest, Shri Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, lauded the achievements of Sri Sri University

in a short span of 12 years which was established by his government as the first private

university. He appreciated the clean and green campus along with the advancements made in

the field of integrated health especially in Osteopathy and Ayurveda. He also assured the

continued cooperation of the government of Odisha in its future endeavours and academic

growth.

Mr. Jo Leinen, applauded the contribution of Sri Sri University to the global education system

by creating value-based learning.

Prof. Mrs. Rajita Kulkarni spoke how Sri Sri University is attracting the best of the world to

Odisha and disseminating the best of Odisha to the rest of the world.

Prof. B.R. Sharma, Vice Chancellor read out the annual report of the university and elaborated

the university’s plan for its growth and expansion.

The honoris causa was conferred to three dignitaries namely, Padma Bhusan Vaidya Devendra

Triguna, Padma Shri Sudarshan Pattnaik, a renowned international sand artist, Padma Shri and

Arjuna awardee Shri Dilip Kumar Tirkey, President of Hockey India. This year Sri Sri

University conferred degrees on five Ph.D. awardee along with 640 postgraduates and

undergraduates. The Ph.D. awardees are Dr. Guruprasad Dash, Dr. Nivedita Roy, Dr. Sipra

Ram, Dr. Gopikrishna Panda and Dr. Monalisa Patel.

The 28 gold medallists are Daggupati Sindhura Laxmi Krishna (MBA), Anshula

Sharma (MBA), Bijaya Poudel (MBA), Aum Vishwas Jadhav (BBA), Arushree

Behera (B.COM. Hons.), Shivangi Mitra (B.A. Hons. English), Nityananda Pati (M.A.

English), Madhuri K. (M.A. Sanskrit), Abishi Sarkar (BVA), Poojarani Sahoo (MPA Odissi

Dance), Mitarani Panda (BPA), Barkha (MA), Hemanta Kumar Panda (MA

Yoga), Chaitanyaa Tripathy (M.Sc. Yoga), Satarupa Roy (B.Sc. Yoga), Vinum

Kaushal (Bachelor of Architecture), Puja Kanungo (B.Sc. Hons. Agriculture), Subhangi

Chand (B.Sc. Hons. Horticulture), Purabi Nanda (B.Sc. Hons. Agribusiness), Aryan

Nayak (B.Sc. Hons. Physics), Karubaki Choudhury (B.Sc. Hons. Environmental

Science), Mistry Akshat Ankur (B.Sc. Hons. Computer Science), Lucky Agarwal (B.Sc. Hons.

Data science), Barsha Mishra (Master of Computer application), Anitya Ansuya Mohanty

(B.Sc. Hons. Psychology and Contemplative), Medha Pun (M.Sc. Psychology and

contemplative studies), Kajal Doshi (B.Sc. Osteopathy) and Mirajkar Neha Balkrishna (M.Sc.

Osteopathy) were awarded gold medals for their exceptional academic performance in 28

distinct programmes and specializations. Prof. Dr. Deepa Vinay, Executive Registrar offered

vote of thanks.

The gold medallist of Architecture, Vinum Kaushal said, I worked hard for five years and was

long-awaiting for the special occasion. Graduating student, Minal Agarwal remarked, the

convocation in Jaydev Amphitheatre was a splendid and memorable event which I would

cherish forever. Manish Doshi, father of gold medallist in Osteopathy got emotional when his

daughter received the medal.

This spectacular open-air event witnessed a footfall of around 2000 spectators including

students, parents, academicians, administrative staff members, media persons, civil servants,

district administration, police, business persons, trustees and teachers of Art of Living, among

others.