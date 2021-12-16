Jindal Stainless launches first branded Chequered Stainless Steel sheet ‘Infinity’

Delhi: Jindal Stainless, India’s largest stainless steel manufacturer today launched India’s first hot rolled stainless steel chequered sheet with brand name Jindal Infinity at the International Railway Equipment Exhibition 2021 organized by CII. This is Jindal Stainless’ second foray in the branded category after the launch of Jindal Saathi, the co-branded stainless steel pipes and tubes products. With the launch of Infinity, the company aims to capture 20% market share over the next 3 years, amounting to an additional business potential of ~INR 500 crores. According to industry estimates, the current size of chequered sheet market in India is 2,00,000 tons annually and is growing at an annual rate of 8%.

Speaking on the launch of ‘Infinity’, Managing Director, Jindal Stainless, Abhyuday Jindal said “The launch of our branded stainless steel chequered sheet, Infinity, is another step towards bringing in quality consciousness for the end-customer. We are targeting annual sales of 40,000 tons of this brand in the next couple of years. Albeit chequered sheets have been in use for transport and industrial applications, stainless steel chequered sheets, given their remarkably superior offerings, are sure to change the dynamics within this category.”

The new stainless steel chequered sheet is made from high-end 409M grade stainless steel. As per studies conducted by Division of Materials, Science and Technology, CSIR, South Africa, sheets made from this grade of stainless steel are over 150 times more corrosion resistant than those made from mild steel. Its wear resistance is greater by five times, and its weight is 30% lower due to reduced material thickness. These qualities render the stainless chequered sheet a far superior and cost efficient alternative for any application. In the transport segment, it also brings about higher fuel efficiency due to reduced vehicular weight. The non-corrosive nature of stainless steel makes it a safer and more hygienic choice. As Jindal Stainless produces stainless steel through the scrap route, Infinity is also more environment friendly than its competitors in the category.

In a growing economy like India, undergoing rapid urbanization and large scale infrastructure development, the growth potential of stainless steel Chequered Sheets is immense. With applications ranging from flooring of factories and plants, automobile (bus and trucks) steps and floors, railway track bridges, architectural stairs and flooring etc, Infinity is expected to both create a market for itself and replace alternate materials in this segment.

Jindal Stainless has been supplying innovative and customized material for the Indian Railways for over two decades. As leading producers of stainless steel, Jindal Stainless has been supplying material for LHB coaches, wagons, metro rails and infrastructure applications. The Research and Development team of Jindal Stainless works in close collaboration with the Railways’ Research Designs and Standards Organization (RDSO) to develop tailor made solutions for the Indian Railways.