Jharsuguda Airport Among 58 Others Included In Krishi Udan Yojana

New Delhi: Veer Surendra Sai airport in Jharsuguda of Odisha is among 58 airports across the country has been included in the Krishi Udan 2.0 scheme.

It was informed by the Minister of State for Civil Aviation Gen (Dr) V K Singh in the Lok Sabha.

The entire list of the airports includes – Adampur, Agartala, Agatti, Agra, Amritsar, Bagdogra, Bareli, Bhuj, Bhuntar, Chandigarh, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Dibrugarh, Dimapur, Gaggal, Goa, Gorakhpur, Hindon, Imphal, Indore, Jaisalmer, Jammu, Jamnagar, Jodhpur, Jorhat, Kanpur, Kolkata, Leh, Lengpui, Lilabari, Nashik, Pakyong, Pantnagar, Pathankot, Patna, Pithoragarh, Port-Blair, Prayagraj, Pune, Raipur, Rajkot, Ranchi, Rupsi, Shillong, Shimla, Silchar, Srinagar, Tezpur, Tezu, Thiruvananthapuram, Tiruchirappalli, Varanasi, Visakhapatnam, Belagavi, Bhopal, Darbhanga, Jabalpur.