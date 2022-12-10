Odisha: Adani Foundation organizes Inter-School Girls Athlete meet

Dhamra : Adani Foundation the CSR arm of Adani Dhamra Port organised the Inter- School Girls Athlete meet at Anchalika Sahajog High School, Achak on 7th December 2022. 86 students from 14 high schools of Dhamra Port Rail Corridor have participated in 06 athlete competitions of this meet. 18 students who had won each competition were awarded with 1st, 2nd and 3rd prize in the valedictory ceremony in presence of the PET, Teachers of respective schools and parents.

“Sports is an integral part of the physical and psychological development of each child. Engagement in sports and Yoga will led a healthy life to everybody. Considering this The Government of Odisha has included Sports in the 5T programme, which is aiming to create an opportunity to attain the quality education in the state of Odisha. I appreciate the effort taken by Adani Foundation in focusing the sports activities among the school students and we hope this effort will not only continue in future by the foundation but also add value to the government mission and encourage the student to participate and create a name in India like many sports celebrities” – Said Mr. Dipak Kumar Parhi, Addl. District Education Officer, Bhadrak.

The effort of Adani Foundation in organizing the Girls Athlete meet since 2016 was well appreciated by Shri Madhusudan Sandha – Block Education Officer, Shri Soumendra Mishra – Headmaster, CRS High School, Tihidi, Shri Kishore Chandra Barik – Head Master, Anchalika Sahajog High School, Achak. The meet was coordinated by the PET and other teachers of all 14 participating schools who were also felicitated at the end of the meet.