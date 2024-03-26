JCB India rolls out its 500,000th Construction Equipment

Ballabgarh -India’s leading manufacturer of Earthmoving and Construction Equipment JCB India, celebrated the roll out of its 500,000th Construction Equipment. JCB has been in India since 1979 and its products are used in infrastructure development across the country. With six manufacturing facilities in India, JCB proudly exports “Made in India” machines to over 130 countries.

The event took place in the presence of JCB’s Group Chairman, Lord Bamford at the company’s India Headquarters at Ballabgarh.

Speaking at the occasion, Lord Bamford said “India is today one of the strongest economies in the world. There has been a significant focus on infrastructure development over the past decade and we are proud to have been a part of this growth through our machines”

He further added, “We have continued to invest in India since 1979, that was when we set up our first factory here at Ballabgarh. India now plays an important part in our global business, as it is one of our largest markets, and also contributes to the global supply chain for JCB”

The 500,000th machine, a Telehandler, is a versatile machine for Material Handling. It is a revolutionary new way to handle Material at heights in a Safer and more Productive manner as compared to traditional options.

Deepak Shetty, CEO and Managing Director, JCB India said, “It is only fitting that the 500,000th machine to roll out from JCB is Telehandler. This machine, ever since it was introduced in India, has made work sites Safer and more Productive with its superior Design and Engineering. JCB is a world leader in Telehandlers and as India grows, we see opportunities for this machine in the Material Handling sector. Additionally, our brilliant machines such as Backhoe Loaders, Excavators among others will continue to be used in the Infrastructure sector”

He further added, “JCB India is today exporting to over 130 countries around the world. This has been possible only because of our relentless focus on One Global Quality. Our customers place their trust in us, and we have always ensured that they get the best value out of their investment”.

JCB manufactures over 60 different products in nine categories in India. The company has also created a benchmark for gender diversity in the Construction Equipment sector. Its Jaipur factory has 34% women on the shop floor and the Vadodara facility, which was inaugurated in 2022 has almost 52% women on the shop floor. It has a design centre in Pune with over 700 engineers who work on domestic as well as global projects.