Eurogrip Tyres uses clever word play and MS Dhoni’s charm in IPL 2024 Brand Campaign

Mumbai : Eurogrip Tyres, India’s leading 2 & 3-wheeler tyre brand, has launched a comprehensive brand campaign focussing on the superior grip of Eurogrip tyres.

The campaign highlights are ad films where M S Dhoni and his CSK team members, Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad are seen in light-hearted banter drawing parallels between grip while playing cricket, and grip of tyres on the road. The film talks about Eurogrip’s stronger grip as compared to other tyres and M S Dhoni emphasizes its superior grip for solid turns. He and other CSK stars give road safety tips for viewers that include following traffic rules, wearing a helmet, ensuring tyres are in good condition and having the bike serviced regularly. M S Dhoni urges viewers to get Eurogrip tyres for superior grip.

Sharing details about the campaign, P Madhavan, EVP, Marketing and Sales, TVS Srichakra Ltd said, “It is the third year of our association with Chennai Super Kings as principal sponsor and we are just as excited as the fans to be a part of the 2024 IPL extravaganza. This year, we have focused on building EUROGRIP as a strong global consumer brand and our campaign is in line with the same. Our ad films highlight the superior grip of our tyres, an extremely important attribute for safety on road. Eurogrip, just like CSK, is synonymous with high performance. Our continued association has been benefitting both partners.”

The new campaign positions Eurogrip as a youthful, vibrant and dependable brand that resonates with the millennial and Gen Z Indian riders. The ads with focus on the tyres’ superior grip have gone live from 22nd March, 2024 in television and digital media. A series of on-air and on-ground activations have been planned across social media, traditional media, outdoor and point of sale.