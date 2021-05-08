Jammu and Kashmir reports5443 new positive cases, 160035 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Friday informed that 5443 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19),1868from Jammu division and 3575from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 206954.Also 50 COVID-19 deaths have been reported, 29 from Jammu Division and 21 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 2752 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 954 from Jammu Division and 1798 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 206954 positive cases, 44307 are Active Positive, 160035 have recovered and 2612have died; 1097in Jammu division and 1515 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 7557656 test results available, 7350702 samples have been tested as negative till 7thMay, 2021.

Till date 1885550 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 87419 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 44307 in isolation and 123485in home surveillance. Besides, 1627727 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 51361 positive cases (including 1071 cases reported today) with 10800 Active Positive, 39964recovered (including 930cases recovered today), 597 deaths; Baramulla has 15480 positive cases (including 496 cases reported today)with 3734Active Positive, 11535recovered (including 182 cases recovered today), 211 deaths; Budgam reported 12967positive cases (including384 cases reported today)with 2863 active positive cases, 9968 recovered (including 165cases recovered today), 136 deaths; Pulwama has 8519 positive cases (including 118 cases reported today)with2026 Active Positive, 6378 recovered (including 116 cases recovered today)and 115 deaths; Kupwara has 7941 positive cases (including 198 cases reported today), 1402 Active Positive, 6434recoveries (including 88 cases recovered today), 105 deaths; Anantnag district has 9206 positive cases (including 568 cases reported today)with 2989 Active Positive, 6099recovered (including 88 cases recovered today), 118 deaths; Bandipora has 6073 positive cases (including93 cases reported today), with731Active Positive and 5276 recoveries (including 70 cases recovered today),66 deaths; Ganderbal has 6089 positive cases (including 169 cases reported today)with 864Active Positive, 5172 recoveries (including 54 cases recovered today)and53deaths; Kulgam has 5894 positive cases (including 344 cases reported today)with 2477 Active Positive, 3347recoveries (including60 cases recovered today)and 70 deaths while as Shopian has 3691 positive cases (including 134 cases reported today),850active positive cases, 2797 recoveries (including 45 cases recovered today)and44 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 38645 positive cases (including 639 cases reported today) with 787 active positive cases, 30945recoveries (including 576 cases recovered today), 613 deaths; Udhampur has 7182 positive cases (including 292cases reported today), 1281active positive cases, 5830 recoveries (including 76 cases recovered today)and71 deaths; Rajouri has 6158 positive cases (including 300 cases reported today)with 2075active positive, 3998recoveries (including 12 cases recovered today)and 85deaths; Doda has 4080 positive cases (including 37cases reported today)with433Active positive, 3577 recovered(including 13 cases recovered today) and 70deaths; Kathua has 5602 positive cases (including 226 cases reported today), 1155 active positive cases, 4377 recovered(including 70cases recovered today) and 70deaths; Kishtwar has 3132 positive cases (including 39 cases reported today)with 196 Active Positive, 2912 recoveriesand24 deaths; Samba has 4528 positive cases (including 121 cases reported today)with 1455 active positive cases, 3006 recoveries (including 139 cases recovered today)and 67 deaths; Poonch has 3478 positive cases (including 95 cases reported today)with772active positive, 2660recoveries (including 09 cases recovered today)and 46 deaths; Rambanhas 3090 positive cases (including 67 cases reported today)with558 active positive cases, 2501 recoveriesand 31 deaths while Reasi has 3838 positive (including 52 cases reported today)with 559 active positive cases, 3259 recoveries (including59 cases recovered today)and 20 deaths.

According to the bulletin, among the total 206954 positive cases in J&K, 20286have been reported as travelers while 186668 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 2142 COVID dedicated beds, 1905 Isolation beds with 885vacant beds and 237 ICU beds where 72 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 2260 COVID dedicated beds, 2142 Isolation beds where 774 beds are vacant and 118 ICU beds where 60are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are a total of 4402 COVID dedicated beds, 4047 Isolation beds with 1659 beds vacant and 355`ICU beds with 132vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing all necessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install esanjeevani OPD app from google play store.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facility for COVID-19 has been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu. The facility will be very useful for segregation of patients in emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room has been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call at 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussives, bronchodilator, etc. properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 16.59 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumors and pay no heed to them at the same time.