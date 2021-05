Berhampur: DGP visited Berhampur and reviewed Covid enforcement measures, implementation of lockdown & weekend shutdown, functioning of border check posts and preparedness to ramp up Police assistance to tackle Cobid19. ADG L&O accompanied. DIG SR,SsP Berhampur & Ganjam attended the review.

DGP, accompanied by ADG LO, DIG SR, SP BPR visited Girisola check gate and reviewed border sealing arrangements. He urged SP BPR to ensure effective enforcement along with empathy.