Jammu and Kashmir reports 66 new positive cases, 122187 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Friday informed that 66 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 15 from Jammu division and 51 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 124785. Also 01 COVID-19 death has been reportedfrom Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 63 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 17 from Jammu Division and 46 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 124785 positive cases, 654 are Active Positive, 122187 have recovered and 1944 have died; 722 in Jammu division and 1222 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 4643543 test results available, 4518758 samples have been tested as negative till 5thFebruary, 2021.

Till date 1156989 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 34512 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 654 in isolation and 99218 in home surveillance. Besides, 1020661 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 26309 positive cases (including 25 cases reported today) with 212 Active Positive, 25639 recovered (including 17 cases recovered today), 458 deaths; Baramulla has 8128 positive cases (including 01 case reported today) with 37Active Positive, 7917 recovered (including 07 cases recovered today), 174 deaths; Budgam reported 7788 positive cases (including 08 cases reported today)with 36 active positive cases, 7634 recovered (including 03cases recovered today), 118 deaths; Pulwama has 5740positive cases (including 05 cases reported today)with 43 Active Positive, 5609 recovered (including 07cases recovered today) and 88 deaths; Kupwara has 5664 positive cases (including 01 case reported today) with 20 Active Positive, 5548 recoveries (including 04 cases recovered today), 96 deaths; Anantnag district has 4924 positive cases (including 06 cases reported today)with 51 Active Positive, 4787 recovered (including 05 cases recovered today), 86 deaths; Bandipora has 4696 positive cases (including 01 case reported today) with 19 Active Positive and 4616 recoveries and 61 deaths; Ganderbal has 4642 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today) with 64 Active Positive, 4531 recoveries and47 deaths; Kulgam has 2699 positive cases (including 01 case reported today) with 22 Active Positive, 2623 recoveries(including 03 cases recovered today) and 54 deaths while as Shopianhas 2573 positive caseswith23 active positive cases, 2510 recoveries and 40 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 25005 positive cases (including 09 cases reported today) with 47 active positive cases, 24587 recoveries (including 10 cases recovered today), 371 deaths; Udhampur has 4212 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 27active positive cases, 4128 recovered and 57 deaths; Rajouri has 3869 positive cases (including 01 case reported today) with 02 active positive, 3812 recoveries and 55 deaths; Doda has 3432 positive caseswith04 Active positive, 3364 recovered and 64 deaths; Kathua has 3256 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 04 active positive cases, 3199 recovered and 53 deaths; Kishtwar has 2732 positive cases with 01 Active Positive, 2709 recoveries;22 deaths; Samba has 2832 positive cases with 11 active positive cases, 2781 recoveriesand 40 deaths; Poonch has 2504 positive cases (including 01 case reported today) with 20 active positive, 2460 recoveries (including 06 cases recovered today)and 24 deaths; Ramban has 2135 positive caseswith04 active positive, 2110 recoveries and 21 deaths while Reasi has 1645 positive with 07 active positive cases, 1623 recoveries (including 01 case recovered today) and 15 deaths.

According to the bulletin, among the total 124785 positive cases in J&K, 11763 have been reported as travellers while 113022 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 1321 COVID dedicated beds, 1185 Isolation beds with 1180 vacant beds and 136 ICU beds where 124 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 2345 COVID dedicated beds, 2197 Isolation beds where 2139 beds are vacant and 148 ICU beds where 137are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are a total of 3666 COVID dedicated beds, 3382 Isolation beds with 3319 beds vacant and 284 ICU beds with 261 vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing all necessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install esanjeevani OPD app from google play store.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facilities for COVID-19 have been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu. The facility will be very useful for segregation of patients in emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room has been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call at 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussives, bronchodilator, etc properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 12.98 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumours and pay no heed to them at the same time.