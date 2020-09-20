Jammu and Kashmir reports 1457 new positive cases, 40957 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Sunday informed that 1457 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 817 from Jammu division and 640 from Kashmir division, have been reported today thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 63990. Also 14 COVID-19 deaths have been reported; 09 from Jammu division and 05 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 692 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals, 312 from Jammu Division and 380 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 63990 positive cases, 22032 are Active Positive, 40957 have recovered and 1001 have died; 232 in Jammu division and 769 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 1396729 test results available, 1332739 samples have been tested as negative till September 20, 2020.

Till date 543541 travelers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for observation which included 25983 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 22032 in isolation and 67149 under home surveillance. Besides, 427376 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 13057 positive cases (including 228 cases reported today) with 2067 Active Positive, 10726 recovered (including 181 cases recovered today), 264 deaths; Baramulla has 3844 positive cases (including 86 cases reported today) with 1121 Active Positive, 2607 recovered (including 01 case recovered today), 116 deaths; Pulwama reported 3534 positive cases (including 50 cases reported today) with 530 active positive cases, 2941 recovered (including 34 cases recovered today), 63 deaths; Kulgam has 2184 positive cases (including 19 cases reported today) with 169 Active Positive, 1972 recoveries (including 03 cases recovered today), 43 deaths; Shopian has 1930 positive cases (including 09 cases reported today) with 169 Active Positive, 1731 recovered (including 09 cases recovered today), 30 deaths; Anantnag district has 3252 positive cases (including 49 cases reported today) with 839 Active Positive, 2357 recovered (including 19 cases recovered today), 56 deaths; Budgam has 4364 positive cases (including 78 cases reported today) with 1702 Active Positive and 2586 recovered (including 29 cases recovered today), 76 deaths; Kupwara has 3207 positive cases (including 29 cases reported today) with 924 Active Positive, 2222 recovered (including 42 cases recovered today), 61 deaths; Bandipora has 3155 positive cases (including 35 cases reported today) with 1048 Active Positive, 2073 recovered (including 21 cases recovered today), 34 deaths and Ganderbal has 2560 positive cases (including 57 cases reported today) with 649 active positive cases, 1885 recoveries (including 41 cases recovered today) and 26 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 10177 positive cases (including 266 cases reported today) with 6441 active positive cases, 3602 recoveries (including 125 cases recovered today), 134 deaths; Rajouri has 2086 positive cases (including 76 cases reported today) with 1158 active positive cases, 906 recovered (including 13 cases recovered today), 22 deaths; Ramban has 1077 positive cases (including 65 cases reported today) with 366 active positive, 705 recoveries (including 12 cases recovered today), 06 deaths; Kathua has 1719 positive cases (including 46 cases reported today) with 649 Active positive, 1055 recovered (including 17 cases recovered today), 15 deaths; Udhampur has 1797 positive cases (including 62 cases reported today) with 746 active positive cases, 1041 recovered (including 69 cases recovered today), 10 deaths; Samba has 1391 positive cases (including 33 cases reported today) with 717 Active Positive, 664 recoveries (including 13 cases recovered today), 10 deaths; Doda has 1686 positive cases (including 151 cases reported today) with 1088 active positive cases, 580 recoveries (including 50 cases recovered today), 18 deaths; Poonch has 1356 positive cases (including 60 cases reported today) with 867 active positive, 481 recoveries, 08 deaths; Reasi has 740 positive cases (including 14 cases reported today) with 329 active positive, 407 recoveries (including 13 cases reported today) and 04 deaths while Kishtwar has 874 positive cases (including 44 cases reported today) with 453 active positive cases and 416 recoveries and 05 deaths.

According to the bulletin, of the total 63990 positive cases in J&K 8195 have been reported as travelers while 55795 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussive, bronchodilator, etc properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 9.44 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumours and pay no heed to them at the same time.

