Jakson Green to Develop Rs. 2,400 Crore Green Ammonia plant for Deendayal Port Authority

New Delhi : Jakson Green Private Limited, the dynamic energy transition platform backed by India’s Infrastructure and Renewables powerhouse, Jakson Group, has signed a momentous Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the esteemed Deendayal Port, Authority to embark on an ambitious journey to set up a state-of-the-art green ammonia facility. Valued at approximately INR 2400 Crore, this landmark project marks a significant milestone in India’s sustainable energy transition.

The cutting-edge green ammonia facility, situated at Kandla Port, Gujarat, will be developed in a phased approach, with a projected annual production capacity of an impressive 133,000 tons of green ammonia. Additionally, this endeavour is poised to create more than 5000 jobs including O&M, thereby fostering substantial economic growth in the region.

The MoU was signed by Mr Krishnan Kannan, Joint Managing Director, Jakson Green and Shri Sushil Chandra Nahak, Chief Mechanical Engineer, Deendayal Port Authority in the presence of key dignitaries from respective ministries & the state. The Deendayal Port Authority would facilitate Jakson Green in obtaining necessary registrations, approvals, clearances, and provide incentives, among others.

Mr. Krishnan Kannan, Joint Managing Director of Jakson Green, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “We are thrilled to embark on this collaborative journey with the Deendayal Port Authority to establish a green ammonia facility. Green Ammonia stands at the core of our sustainable energy vision and our facility represents a significant stride in reducing greenhouse gas emissions within the Maritime industry. This partnership reinforces our unwavering commitment to driving sustainable energy transition, while also acting as a catalyst for economic growth and the well-being of the local community.”

The MoU was signed on the sidelines of Global Maritime India Summit (GMIS), 2023. The maritime industry being a major contributor to greenhouse gas emissions, the summit focused on how renewable energy has the potential to play a significant role in decarbonizing the sector.