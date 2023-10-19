Government of Odisha signs MoU with Paradip Port & Non-Major ports of Odisha

Mumbai : The Government of Odisha today announced Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Paradip Port & Non-Major ports of Odisha on the sidelines of the Global Maritime India Summit 2023. The MoU was signed between Paradip Port Authority, Dredging Corporation of India Limited and Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation. During the ‘Special Session with Odisha’ at GMIS 2023, the dignitaries highlighted the investment opportunities in the state with a focus on industrial growth and employment generation in the maritime industry.

The event was graced by the presence of key dignitaries, including the Smt. Tukuni Sahu, Hon’ble Minister, Commerce & Transport, Odisha, Shri Sanjay Kumar Mishra, IRTS, Special Secretary, Commerce & Transport Dept, Government of Odisha, Shri P L Haranadh, IRTS,

Chairman, Paradip Port Authority, Shri Devendra Thakar, CEO, Dhamra, Shri Dillip Kumar Nayak, Chief Marine Engineer, Principal, School of Maritime Studies, Centurion University, Odisha, Capt. Manoranjan Singh, Faculty / Course in charge, School of Maritime Studies,

Centurion University, Odisha, Shri V Janardhana Rao, Chief Operating Officer, Gopalpur Ports Limited among others.

Speaking on the occasion, Managing Director, Industrial Promotion & Investment Corporation of Odisha, Shri Bhupendra Singh Poonia IAS said, “Odisha is one of the fastest growing economies in India, consistently growing at 11.5% above the national average.

With its strategic location and gateway to sea, network leading to the seaports, and opportunities for coastal shipping, Odisha’s unique proposition for the maritime sector will bolster Industrial growth and development of Eastern India. We are happy to promote and

showcase Odisha as the New Land of Opportunities as we emerge as leaders in Textiles, Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Food and Processing, IT and ITeS, Datacentres among others.”

The exchange of MOU today is a testament to Shri Naveen Patnaik’s vision of Odisha emerging as the investors’ preferred destination for sustainable industrial growth. Partnerships like these are crucial for the state’s progress and for providing employment opportunities to

our people through skill development. Odisha, with its strategic location on the eastern seaboard of the Indian peninsula, offers a unique advantage to industries. The MoU signed today is a significant step towards leveraging this geographical and natural resource

advantage, making Odisha the Industrial Hub of the East.

The Government of Odisha remains committed to fostering an environment where industries can thrive, innovate, and contribute to the state’s socio-economic fabric. This collaboration with Paradip Port Authority, and Dredging Corporation of India Limited and Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation is a beaming example of the state’s proactive approach to industrial development.