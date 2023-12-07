Jagatsinghpur administration provides a motorized tricycle to a disabled man

Report by Kahnu Nanda, Jagatsinghpur: A motorized tricycle was provided to a disabled man Pratap Chandra Parida a resident of Fatepur village under the Kujanga block on Thursday. The Jagatsinghpur district social welfare and disabled empowerment department supplied the tricycle to the beneficiary Parida. In a brief function held in collector’s office sub-collector Pradeep Kumar Sahoo in the presence of social security officer Sunil Kumar Nayak, DIPRO Kaminiranjan Pattnaik handed over the tricycle key to the Parida.

Notably to inform that disabled Parida had met chief minister Naveen Patnaik at Bhubaneswar and requested him provide a motorized tricycle for his requirement. Parida has been working for the development of education among disabled people in Kujanga block past few years. While traveling several areas he has been suffering in the absence of a tricycle.

. Considering the difficulty of Parida Chief Minister Patnaik had directed Jagatsinghpur civil administration to take needful action supplying a battery-fitted motorized tricycle to Parida under the disabled social welfare scheme. Collector Parul Patwari responded to the CM’s instruction promptly and supplied the tricycle forth with. [Ends]