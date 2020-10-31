Jagadguru Kripalu University in Odisha will focus on yogic sciences, vedic sciences, mind management, human excellence: Swami Mukundananda

Bhubaneswar: Kalinga Literary Festival’s web platform KLF Bhava Samvad hosted Global Spiritual Guru Swami Mukundananda on his latest book ‘The Science Of Mind Management’. The session was moderated by senior journalist Medha Shri Dahiya.

Swami Mukundananda being a life teacher, says, “When we are young, we look to maximize our pleasure. At the same time we all have this urge to live this life with purpose. Whole of creation is connected to that one source. See god, love God, Serve God. My parents knew the path I’ve taken is an auspicious path… It was difficult and painful for them, but they understood the bhakti the devotion I’m doing is auspicious to them as well,” when Medha asked him about slavery of oneself to the senses of mind and body.

Be further quotes, “Experience of God comes in so many ways. All the tension, anxiety all disappeared until one is completely free from it. Other aspect was, I started developing love. I’m leading life with highest value. In the corporates, It was not enough utilization of my life. There is need of young people who understand spiritual science and capable to explain it to others.

Your target is to make mind your own. Even if you’re stuck in hell in the toughest of condition, if your mind is calm, pure and stable, you can feel the happiness and pleasures of heaven. Effectiveness of work is also related to the mind. Only the formal education in schools and colleges is not enough.”

Mentioning about Karm and summerising Srimad Bhagavad Gita, Swamiji says, “Everyday, take out 30 minutes for spiritual sadhna. Nurture, illuminate and feed your soul, discipline your mind. Listen to divine wisdom, read divine knowledge to empower your intellect. Sit and meditate for a little while. Nature of mind is it will not sit silent. Roop dhyana meditation. Bring the image of Isht dev in your mind when you meditate. Mann maya ka banaa hai… Mind is made of illusion. Mind wants immediate gratification. For women, emotions rule. You start using intellect to control emotion. We must Empower our intellect with good knowledge. Self talk/affirmations are really important.Talk to yourself in an inspired way. Through our self talk, we program our subconscious.”

He mentions Odisha as his headquarter by stating, “For the last 30 years, Odisha has been my Karma Kshetra. I’ve travelled all of Odisha across the villages and towns. I know Odisha like the back of the palm. I used to find students from Odisha to be religiously inclined. That’s when I decided to go to Odisha for Bhagwat prachar. We made 30 satsangs, harinaams, kirtans. We organized the university to educate the rural youth. To increase the knowledge resource in the field of yogic sciences, vedic sciences, mind management, human excellence and overall help in enhancing spiritual content. We are establishing Jagadguru Kripalu University.”

