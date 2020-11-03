ITC Ltd.’s Foods Division launches ‘Sunfeast Caker’

Kolkata: ITC’s Sunfeast, one of the most preferred consumer biscuits brand, is now expanding its footprint in the cakes category with the launch of a new sub -brand, Sunfeast Caker. The brand will have a portfolio of innovative products that will provide premium experiences to consumers at affordable prices, expected to help scale up the category and make snacking a delightful experience, addressing the needs of convenience and indulgence across a wider consumer base. Sunfeast Caker will launch with three formats including the signature and first in the category, ‘Trinity’, a differentiated product innovation, delivering a refined sensorial experience like-never-before. Thistriple layered cake has a choco enrobed bottom, choco crème as the middle filling and is topped with a choco drizzle. The second format will be a reimagined choco Swiss Roll, adorned with a choco drizzle, evoking visuals quintessential to a fresh bakery product and the third will be an exciting presentation of Layer Cakes in two variants including Choco & Butterscotch.

Sunfeast had previously forayed into the Rs 2,500+ crore cake segment with the launch of Sunfeast Cakes in 2018. Within two years after leading category growth in the layered cakes segment, with a 22% market share, Sunfeastis now expanding its cakes portfolio with this new offering.

Elaborating on the launch, Mr. Ali Harris Shere, Chief Operating Officer, Biscuits & Cakes Cluster, Foods Division, ITC Limited said, “The cakes category in India has been growing at a very promising pace. Given thatit is a large category and with our experienced play in the biscuits segment, we believe it is the right time to expand our franchise.Our focus would be to drive further growth of the category by re-defining the way consumers view and consume packaged cakes. The endeavour would be tobridge the experiential gap between fresh bakery cakes and packaged cakes through our unique offerings.As a national trusted brand, we look forward to delighting households across the country with this specially crafted new range of Sunfeast Caker.

The premium quality offerings will be made available to consumers at parity industry price points and grammage to ensure the category is enjoyed in every household. 28 gms SKU of Trinity and 29 gms SKU of Swiss Roll will be available at Rs 10 while the Layer Cakes will be available at two price points of Rs 5 &Rs 10 respectively. Sunfeast Caker will be available pan-India from November 2020.

About ITC Foods: A Division of ITC Limited: ITC’s branded packaged foods business is one of the fastest growing foods businesses and the one of the largest foods company in India, driven by the market standing and consumer franchise of its popular brands – Aashirvaad, Sunfeast, Bingo!, Yippee!, Kitchens of India, B Natural, Mint-o, Candyman, Fabelle, Sunbean and GumOn. The Foods business is today represented in multiple categories in the market – Staples, Spices, Ready-to-Eat, Snack Foods, Bakery & Confectionery and Juices & Beverages.

ITC’s Foods brands delight millions of households with a wide range of differentiated, value-added products developed by leveraging ITC’s in-house R&D capabilities, deep consumer understanding, knowledge of preferred Indian tastes, agri-sourcing & packaging strengths, and an unmatched distribution network.

ITC’s uncompromising commitment to the health and safety of its consumers ensures adherence to the highest levels of quality, safety and hygiene standards in manufacturing processes and in the supply chain.. Going beyond process control, ITC ensures that quality standards are stringently adhered to while choosing ingredients that go into the preparation of its food products.

The business continues to invest in every aspect of manufacturing, distribution and marketing to ensure that it can leverage emerging opportunities and fulfill its aspiration of being the most trusted provider of branded packaged foods in the country. ITC’s Foods business also exports its products to the key geographies of North America, Africa, Middle East and Australia.

