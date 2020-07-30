ITC B Natural Festive Delight launches a new Gift Pack with Immunity Support

Delhi: With the advent of the festive season and Raksha Bandhan being round the corner, it is once again time to celebrate the joy of gifting. Keeping in line with the festive sentiment and to keep alive traditions in the current situation, ITC’s B Natural ready-to-serve fruit beverages through its Festive Delight range has launched an innovative gift-pack option which contains a range of fruit juices that support Immunity With Clinically Proven Ingredient, that can be delivered at one’s doorstep through online e-commerce delivery partners.

Exchanging gifts on Raksha Bandhan is an expression of love & a promise of protection. B Natural’s specially created ‘Supports Immunity With Clinically Proven Ingredient’ gift pack has been crafted to celebrate the spirit of sibling bonding and protection. Both gift packs contain B Natural+, a recently launched range with clinically proven ingredient that supports immunity while also delivering the ‘goodness of fruit’, making it a truly differentiated gift this season. To ensure that this special gift pack reaches your loved ones while staying indoors, B Natural has partnered with last-mile delivery partners including Swiggy, Zomato and Dunzo. Additionally, B Natural’s entire Festive Delight offering will also be available on ITC eStore(www.itcstore.in) and ITC Store on Wheels.

B Natural’s Gift pack which Supports Immunity With Clinically Proven Ingredient includes 1L Mixed Fruit Plus and 1L Orange Plus, while the ‘Grand Celebrations Pack’ will include 1L Mixed Fruit, Guava and Litchi. Adding to the assorted offerings, consumers can also consider other hampers from B Natural’s Festive Delight range including the B Natural Chhota Bheem Pack with Jelimals, Suitcase Pack, and B Natural Mini Origins Pack to suit gifting requirements of adults and children alike.

Mr. Sanjay Singal, Chief Operating Officer, Dairy and Beverages, ITC Ltd. said, “This year the dynamics of festive celebrations will witness a change but the spirit and joy that comes with the festival remain intact. Raksha Bandhan is a widely observed festival in the country and along with it comes the time-honored promise of protection that one sibling makes to the other. We believe in crafting products that meaningfully touch consumers’ lives and can add value to their overall well-being. B Natural’s Festive Delight gifting range has been curated to celebrate the spirit of this special occasion. B Natural’s festive delight offers door step delivery to loved ones by partnering with ITC –E-Store(www.itcstore.in), Swiggy, Dunzo , Zomato and ITC Store on Wheels.”

Product Information: B Natural’s range of Festive Delight gifting packs for Raksha Bandhan

Grand Celebrations Pack (1L x 3) comprising Guava, Mixed fruit & Litchi variants – ₹350/-

B Natural Chhota Bheem Pack with Jelimals (180ml x 6 + 2 x 30 gms Jelimals) comprising Mixed fruit, Guava, Litchi, Mango & Jelimals – ₹160/-

Suitcase Pack (180ml x 10) comprising Mixed Fruit, Guava, Mango & Pomegranate variants – ₹240/-

B Natural Origins Mini Pack (300ml x 4) comprising of PET Packs of Ratnagiri Alphonso, Dakshin Pink Guava & Himalayan Mixed Fruit variant – ₹220/-

B Natural’s Gift pack which Supports Immunity with Clinically Proven Ingredient (1000ml x 2) comprising of Mixed Fruit Plus and Orange Plus variants – ₹260/-

Related

comments