Isuzu Motors India opens a new Service Facility in Mumbai

Mumbai: With strong focus on service and customer experience, Isuzu Motors India opens a new full-fledged service centre of JMD ISUZU in Navi Mumbai. Located in Nerul area, the new service centre is spread over an area of 13,900 sq.ft., well-equipped with modern tools, 7 service bays, paint booth and skilled technicians to offer seamless service support to all ISUZU customers in the region. JMD has been representing ISUZU in Mumbai for over 6 years with a modern showroom in Sanpada.

Isuzu Motors India has been enhancing its sales and service operations across the country. JMD has been one of the key dealer partners for ISUZU in Maharashtra.

Commenting on the occasion, Capt. Shankar Srinivas, Vice President – Service & Customer Relations, External Affairs & PR said, “We have always remained committed on delivering the right level of service to all our customers. We keep ‘customer delight’ at the core of our service operations and work towards enhancing their experience throughout with the support of our dealer partners. I wish to appreciate the efforts of JMD ISUZU team for their continuous support in ensuring customer satisfaction.”

Mr. Girish Vazirani, Director – JMD ISUZU, said, “We are witnessing a growing need for ISUZU vehicles in the region and this new and larger service centre will adequately cater to the needs of the growing customer base. Our core philosophy of ‘the company that cares’ is demonstrated with our association with ISUZU over the last 6 years. We are happy to grow with the brand in the state while delivering on our customers’ expectations and provide the right service at all times.”

Customers can visit www.isuzu.in for dealer / service related information.

ISUZU D-MAX Regular Cab:

The ISUZU D-MAX Regular Cab, a single cabin pickup, is a tough, powerful and reliable workhorse that is globally known for its performance and life-long durability. The Regular Cab is available in both flat deck and cab-chassis variants. The flat deck variant excel in meeting the wide range of applications in commercial transportation, while the Cab-chassis variant is an ideal choice to build reefer containers for cold chain transport applications. It can also be customised for special purpose applications in the logistics and allied businesses.

ISUZU D-MAX S-CAB:

The ISUZU D-MAX S-CAB, a 5-seater Pick-up, offers a unique combination of Space, Performance and Strength in Smart proportions. It caters to the modern businessmen and professionals who seek high level of sophistication, space. The S-CAB available in a Hi-Ride variant provides a higher ground clearance required for travelling smoothly over challenging roads. The S-CAB is also ergonomically designed and offers superior features for safety, comfort and convenience for the modern Pick-up driver.