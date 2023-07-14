ISRO: Chandrayaan-3 takes off from Sriharikota,Andhra Pradesh

Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar exploration mission takes off from Sriharikota,Andhra Pradesh.



LVM3 Launch Vehicle Mk III takes the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft to Geo Transfer Orbit (GTO).



Chandrayaan3 consists of an indigenous propulsion module, lander module, and a rover with an objective of developing and demonstrating new technologies required for inter-planetary missions. The propulsion module will carry the lander and rover from injection orbit to till 100 km lunar orbit. It also carries a Spectro-polarimetry of Habitable Planetary Earth (SHAPE) payload to study the spectral and polarimetric measurements of earth from the lunar orbit.



