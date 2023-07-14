NationalTop News

ISRO: Chandrayaan-3 takes off from Sriharikota,Andhra Pradesh

By Odisha Diary bureau

Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar exploration mission takes off from Sriharikota,Andhra Pradesh.

LVM3 Launch Vehicle Mk III takes the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft to Geo Transfer Orbit (GTO).

Chandrayaan3 consists of an indigenous propulsion module, lander module, and a rover with an objective of developing and demonstrating new technologies required for inter-planetary missions. The propulsion module will carry the lander and rover from injection orbit to till 100 km lunar orbit. It also carries a Spectro-polarimetry of Habitable Planetary Earth (SHAPE) payload to study the spectral and polarimetric measurements of earth from the lunar orbit.

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.