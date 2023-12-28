ISL 2023: Odisha FC’s Impenetrable Fortress Set for Clash Against Jamshedpur FC

Bhubaneswar,28 December: Ten matches unbeaten, with three consecutive clean sheets, Odisha FC’s fortress seems unbreachable. As the Kalinga Warriors prepare to host Jamshedpur FC in their twelfth game of the ISL season at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Friday, December 29th, 2023, the kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 PM IST.

The Red Miners come into this fixture after snapping their winless streak with a resounding 5-0 victory against Hyderabad FC at the Gachibowli Stadium in the ISL 2023-24. Nigerian striker Daniel Chima Chukwu powered an impactful turnaround for the Red Miners, securing his first-ever ISL hat-trick and inflicting another loss on the Thangboi Singto-coached unit. Currently, Jamshedpur FC is placed 10th in the standings after playing 11 matches and earning 9 points.

Odisha FC holds the third position in the table, maintaining an unbeaten record of 10 matches and entering this fixture following a 1-0 win against Punjab FC. Putiea is making a comeback for this match, with super substitute Aniket Jadhav showing sparks on the pitch. Isak has significantly improved under Lobera’s guidance. The center-back duo of Mourtada Fall and Carlos Delgado has consistently excelled, with Fall contributing crucial goals, particularly in maximizing set-piece opportunities. The midfield has seamlessly blended creativity with a sense of solidity, achieving both objectives, while the frontline, led by the experienced duo of Roy Krishna and Diego Mauricio, instills significant confidence among the players. Coach Lobera aims to secure all three points, leveraging the advantage of the home crowd.

In this season’s ISL, Jamshedpur FC hosted Odisha FC and the Kalinga Warriors secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory. The match marked another chapter in their head-to-head encounters, winning 3 and drawing 1 out of total 9 matches.

Ahead of the match, on Thursday, Odisha FC conducted their pre-match press conference in Bhubaneswar, featuring Head Coach Sergio Lobera and player Jerry Mawihmingthanga.

In the pre-match press conference ahead of their game against Jamshedpur FC, the coach acknowledged the strength and skill of the opposition, emphasizing the need for continuous improvement. Reflecting on the last game, there was recognition of missed goal-scoring opportunities and the desire to maintain clean sheets.

Highlighting a significant achievement, the coach mentioned the team’s impressive streak of 10 unbeaten games but urged everyone to focus on future matches. Despite this, there was an acknowledgment of the collective achievement and a call for happiness among both players and supporters.

When asked about the last game at the stadium, the coach expressed gratitude to the fans, emphasizing the crucial role their support plays in the team’s success. Jerry, when asked about the club’s performance, praised the team’s efforts and credited the coach for providing freedom and fostering healthy competition, emphasizing the importance of confidence.

In a direct message to the fans, Jerry urged them to come and support the team at Kalinga, expressing gratitude for their ongoing support.