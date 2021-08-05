Irasis Acharya demands second Kendriya Vidyalaya in Ghens

Bhubaneswar: State BJP Youth President Shri Irasis Acharya called on Union Education Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan to set up a second Kendriya Vidyalaya in Bargarh district.

There is only one Kendriya Vidyalaya in Bargarh district which is 6 km from Bargarh town and the number of class 1 seats is only 80 which is not enough for Bargarh district.

Submitting the memorandum before Union Education Minister, Shri Acharya said, Padmapur is the only one subdivision in Bargarh district which is about 80 km from town. As a result, students in the sub-division are being denied access to Kendriya Vidyalaya. Therefore, the establishment of the school in Ghens, a cultural village with a history of anti-British activities during the British rule of the East India Company in the Padmapur sub-division, would spread the word of the region.

The Ghens village is the birthplace of Madho Singh, who followed the footprints of great freedom fighter veer Surendra Sae. The heroic sacrifice of Madho Singh and his family was not only sensational but an unforgettable chapter in the history of India’s freedom struggle. Padma Shri Dr Haldhar Nag was also born in this village. It is a matter of pride for all of us to establish a Kendriya Vidyalaya in Ghens village and place it on the central map, said Shri Acharya.

More than 600 students apply for this single school in Bargarh every year, which disappoints many students for locking the seat. Students of Padmapur sub-division of Bargarh district can benefit from the establishment of this second school.