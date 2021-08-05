AM/NS India completes COVID vaccination drive for all employees, family members and business associates with first dose; drive for the second dose is under

Bhubaneswar : The primary focus of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) in recent months has been to support the country’s critical healthcare response to the second wave of the COVID pandemic; and protect employees and communities across India.

Soon after vaccines were made available to the corporates, AM/NS India began its inoculation drive, thereby vaccinating as many as 40,000 people comprising the company’s workforce, their family members and business associates with the first dose. Efforts to administer the second dose too are under way.

After seeking vaccine doses support from the Government initially, AM/NS India privately procured Covishield vaccine from the Serum Institute of India in order to alleviate the pressure on the public health system. Subsequently, the company administered the jabs to eligible candidates at its vaccination centres, set up across operations in Gujarat, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, etc.

The vaccines were administered as per government directives and only after registration on the Cowin app. AM/NS India had made it mandatory for employees and business associates to have at least one dose to enter its premises, thus encouraging them to take the vaccination as soon as possible.

Anil Matoo, Head – Human Resources, IR & Administration – AM/NS India, said, “We prioritise Health & Safety of our people over everything else. We have successfully inoculated all our employees, their families and business associates with the first dose. The drive continues for the second dose across all manufacturing units and offices. Our people now feel more secure and confident. Vaccination is the best solution that allows us to protect our communities, and we hope initiatives such as this will help minimise the spread and best protect the country.”