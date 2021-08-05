India hockey captain Manpreet Singh thanks Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

New Delhi : In a matter of pride for Odisha, India hockey captain Manpreet Singh thanked Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik after India won bronze in the Tokyo Olympics after 41 years, here on Thursday.

The Indian captain through a video message shared his views on the social media account.

“This dream won’t be possible without the encouragement & vision of Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha Shri Naveen Patnaik ji, who has been supporting us throughout this journey – thank you so much sir on behalf of our team ,” tweeted @manpreetpawar07.