IPS Lalit Das assumed charge as the new Director, Intelligence, Odisha Police

Bhubaneswar: Lalit Das, an IPS officer of the 1992 batch, Additional DG, Headquarters has assumed charge as Director, Intelligence, Odisha Police. Das is a senior police officer with a demonstrated history of working in various capacities handling multifarious responsibilities in Odisha Police. Honed in Analytical Skills, Government policies, Community Policing, and IT Strategy, Das is also pursuing his doctoral research now.

He is a strong police services professional with a Police Executive program focused in Police studies and Management from University of Cambridge and University. An alumnus of IIT (Madras), IIM (Bangalore) and NIT (Rourkela), he was awarded the United Nation Peace Medal in the year 2004 at Sierra Leone, West Africa, an international decoration awarded by the United Nations to the various world countries members for outstanding performance in joint international military and police operations such as peacekeeping, humanitarian efforts, and disaster relief. His exemplary service in the United Nations Peace-keeping Mission in Sierra Leone led him to the UN Peace-keeping medal. He served with officers from different countries like Nigeria, Ghana, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Jordan. UK, USA, Norway, Sweden and India.

He has also been awarded the President Police Medal for Meritorious service in the year 2008, President Police medal for distinguished service in the year 2016, DGP’s Disc, 2015-2016 and the Governor’s medal in 2016 apart from several other awards. A multi-faceted personality, Das is a fitness freak, an avid cyclist, marathon runner and has recently published his first collection of short stories,” Hata Muthare Akasha”, a BEB, USA publication,