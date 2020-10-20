Investiture Ceremony of different awards of Odisha Bigyan Academy organized

Bhubaneswar: The Investiture Ceremony of different awards of Odisha Bigyan Academy for the year 2018 was organized at EDUSAT Studio, ORSAC Complex,

Bhubaneswar on 20.10.2020 at 11.30 am through Video Conferencing. Minister of Science and Technology Sj. Ashok Charda Panda graced the occasion

as Chief Guest and felicitated the eminent Scientists of Odisha Prof. (Dr.) Shankar Prasad Pati & Prof. (Dr.) Sudarsan Nanda. He also presented the “Biju Patnaik

Award for Scientific Excellence” to Prof. (Dr.) Subrat Kumar Acharya (Cash prize of Rs. 2 lakh with citation, certificate, shawl and gold coated silver medallion) and

also presented the “Samanta Chandra Sekhar Award” to Dr. Sanghamitra Pati, Prof. (Dr.) Pramila Kumari Misra, Prof. (Dr.) Sanjaya Kumar Dash and Dr.

Swarup Kumar Parida (Cash prize of Rs. 1 lakh with citation, certificate, shawl and gold coated silver medallion each). He also awarded Dr. Sandeep Kumar Panda,

Dr. Sudhanwa Patra, Dr. Sankarsan Mohapatro and Dr.Kaushik Parida for “Odisha Young Scientists Award” (Cash prize of Rs. 25,000/- with citation, certificate & shawl each) and also presented the “Pranakrushna Parija Popular Science Book Award” to Dr. Rajballav Mohanty and Dr. Narendra Prasad Das (Cash prize of Rs.

25,000/- with citation & shawl each) in this occasion. Shri Santosh Kumar Sarangi, I.A.S., Principal Secretary to Govt., Science & Technology Department,

Government of Odisha was the Guest of Honour. Prof. Pramod Chandra Mishra, President, Odisha Bigyan Academy presided over the function and Er. Bhagat

Charan Mohanty, Secretary, Odisha Bigyan Academy offered the vote of thanks.

