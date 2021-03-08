International Women’s Day celebrated at XIM Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: International Women’s Day was celebrated with great pomp and show on March 8, Monday at Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar campus.

All women employees were felicitated by the Vice -Chancellor Fr. Antony R. Uvari, S.J. The special message by Fr. Vice – Chancellor to the women faculty and staff were to be confident and work hard. There is no greater achievement than hard work. He ensured that the institution empowers and respects women in all fields and emphasized that XIMB is a women friendly organization where many women faculty and staff are in leadership roles both in administration and academics.

The speakers for the event were Dr. Deepak Khuntia, Fr. E.A Augustine, S.J. and Fr. V. Arockia Das, S.J.

The event was organized by the Administrative and HR team of the University led by Mr. Basant Mohanty, Ms. Mallika Pathak, Ms. Madhu C. Panda, Ms. Reena and others.

There were inspirational thoughts, presentations and videos shared to mark the occasion. The event ended with fun fare and cultural activities thus promoting a ethos of social dignity and women empowerment in the state of Odisha by this prestigious institution wherein the women employees have a healthy and conducive work culture and a good work – life balance.

