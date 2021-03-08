JSW Group unveils Corona Quilt Art Installation at Jindal Mansion

New Delhi: JSW Group, today, unveiled The Corona Quilt Project by hosting the first Corona Quilt art installation on the façade of Jindal Mansion in Mumbai. Titled as The Rising Sun, this corona quilt combined creative expressions of 1,300 Indians about their own experience of the coronavirus pandemic. This unique art installation made of repurposed material ranging from repurposed fabric and gunny bags to table-cloths include submissions by India’s leading Bollywood personalities Neetu Kapoor, Namrata Shirodkar, Shweta Nanda Bachchan as well as well-known Indian Artists & Fashion designers including Monisha Jaisingh, Surily Goel, Anushka Khanna, Rekha Rodwittiya, Members of the Jindal Family Tarini, Nyrika, Tanvi, Siddhi Sanghvi and Asad Laljee, the curator of Royal Opera House, Mumbai among others. Each of these 1,300 creative submissions hosted on the art installation on Jindal Mansion represent an individual’s personal journey through the coronavirus pandemic. Ms Tarini Jindal Handa at JSW Group has conceived the corona quilt project currently hosted at Jindal Mansion in collaboration with the Corona Quilt Project’s curators Dia Mehhta Bhupal & Neha Modi.

According to Mrs. Sangita Jindal, Chairperson of the JSW Foundation, “Art is life-affirming. It enhances us, expands our consciousness. The Corona Quilt Project is a reminder that while the darkest hour precedes the dawn, the sun rises to give us the opportunity to hope, to dream and to imagine a better tomorrow. The Corona Quilt to be hosted on the façade of the Jindal Mansion at Peddar Road is titled A Rising Sun – it promises to be a mosaic of more than 1,300 experiences. I am truly amazed and fascinated by the attention to detail that Dia, Neha and her team have shown while creating these quilts. It’s a unique experience and JSW takes pride in being an integral part of this artistic community project. The keyword for me, as I look at the quilts, is collaboration. It echoes the presiding sentiment of our city and envisages a great future for our country.”

According to Ms Tarini Jindal Handa of JSW Group, “The pandemic has forced the world to stay apart, and with this separation, we need each other now more than ever. Globally, people have found new ways of coming together. We wanted to represent the world, the voices of billions of people. The Corona Quilt Project is our symbol of resilience and hope. The capture of a million human emotions. The representation of the whole world as one. A reflection of the fact that together, we can do anything.”

During the Month of March, The Corona Quilt Project will be unveiled across 9 locations in Mumbai starting with Jindal Mansion. These include the BMC School in Worli, the Haji Ali Pumping Station among others. Additionally, these Corona Quilts will be showcased as moving art installations on public vehicles along different routes in Mumbai. Together, all these Corona Quilts will cover more than 8,000 square feet space in the city.

THE CORONA QUILT PROJECT is founded by Dia Mehhta Bhupal and Neha Modi and inspired by India’s quilting traditions that frame tales of family love and care. It is believed that quilts made by women with unflinching intensity and affection in their hearts protect the user’s sleep and nurtures his dreams. This project first began during the National Lockdown with the aim of giving people across India a chance to express and share their pandemic experiences. A cloth square was the template; each person had to create a design to imbue this square with the intensity of her or his own experiences. Today, nearly a year later, the Corona Quilt Project has taken a tangible form with individual squares woven together in an inspired presentation by well-known artist Dia Mehhta Bhupal. Drawing from more than 12,000 digital and actual submissions that were sent to them, Dia and Neha worked to create a montage of these interpretations over nine long months.