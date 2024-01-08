International Purple Fest 2024: A Global Celebration of Inclusivity and Empowerment Kicks Off Today in Goa

New Delhi.8th January: Today it is going to mark the commencement of the highly anticipated International Purple Fest – Goa 2024, set to unfold its vibrant celebration of inclusivity and empowerment until January 13. Organized by the State Commissioner’s Office for Persons with Disabilities, in collaboration with the Directorate of Social Welfare, Government of Goa, and supported by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, the grand inauguration is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. at D.B. Grounds, Campal, Panaji.

The distinguished opening ceremony will witness the presence of key figures, with Dr. Pramod Sawant, Chief Minister of Goa, serving as the Chief Guest, and Shri. Ramdas Athawale, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, as the Guest of Honour. Notable personalities such as Shri. Vishwajit Rane, Minister of Health, and Shri. Shripad Naik, Union Minister of State for Tourism, Ports, and Waterways, among others, will contribute to the celebratory atmosphere.

The fest aims to showcase the tale”ts of Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) through engaging performances in music, dance, and entertainment during the Opening Ceremony.

A standout moment of the Opening Ceremony will be the rendition of the Purple Anthem titled ‘Dhumal,’ featuring performances by Persons with Disabilities from various corners of Goa, alongside revered creators from the Indian Music Industry, symbolizing inclusivity and unity.

It is going to Launch va’ious initiatives of DEPwD as well as Goa Govt.in this International Purple Fest.

With an expected global turnout of over 8,000 delegates, the International Purple Fest – Goa 2024 promises to be a celebration of diversity, inclusivity, and empowerment on a global scale. Stay tuned for updates on this extraordinary journey towards a more inclusive future.