5T & Nabin Odisha Chairman VK Pandian Reviews Construction Of Kalamandal, Akhayara Bhoomi In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: 5T & Nabin Odisha Chairman VK Pandian on Sunday morning paid a visit to the 2,000 seating capacity ‘Kalamandal’ near Sainik School in Bhubaneswar, being constructed by IDCO for the Odia Language Literature & Culture Department. Once complete, it will be the largest Convention Centre of the Govt of Odisha.

During the review, IDCO MD was directed to complete this project in 4 months. The 5T Chairman also suggested designing the interior of the ‘Kalamandal’ keeping in view the aesthetics of Odisha’s culture & heritage by teaming up with the Culture Department.

5T Chairman also visited the place where ‘Akhayara Bhoomi’ work is being undertaken by the Works Department. The ‘Akhayara Bhoomi’ will commemorate the 1st World Odia Language Conference being held in Bhubaneswar between 3rd to 5th December.

A commemorative Arch reflecting the ‘Kalingan’ style of architecture in Khondalite stones shall also adorn the ‘Akhayara Bhoomi’. It shall be an attraction point for the youth reminding them about the rich heritage of our classical Odia language.

It was decided to have space for future expansion of the building and to leave the basement for parking for visitors of this cultural convention centre. 5T Chairman also suggested planting trees in the space so that the entire campus looks green and install eco-friendly elements.