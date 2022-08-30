Interactive session with startups hosted in MeitY through MeitY Startup Hub

New Delhi : In an interactive session organized by MeitY Startup Hub (MSH), some of the prominent and successful startup beneficiaries of MSH partner programs shared their success stories with Shri Alkesh Kumar Sharma, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India and senior officers of Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology. The representatives of Startups apprised the Secretary, MeitY and other participants about the kind of support that they need from Government of India for further scaling up of their Startups.

Today MeitY Startup Hub MSH has around 3000+ tech startups supported, with a vision to ramp it up to more than ten thousand startups in the next 3 to 5 years. The MSH, an initiative of the MeitY, was created as a national platform focused on promoting technology innovation, start-ups, and the creation of intellectual properties. MSH has been entering into partnerships with different organizations from time to time since its inception to provide a conducive ecosystem for technology start-ups and to enhance the national and international presence of the beneficiary network through collaborations. The MSH Partnerships and joint initiatives span across industry associations, corporates, multinational entities, private technology companies, international organizations, government organizations and semi-government bodies.

MSH has slew of Corporate Partners and have run cohorts to support startups of which 8 have participated in the interactive session. The startups shared their impact stories and sought guidance from the various dignitaries of MeitY present at the session.

Following 8 startups representatives were present for Interactive Session:

Name of the startup Representative Technology focus MSH Program Gurutvaa Systems Private Limited Aparjit Nagra Gurutvaa Drone Tech BSF challenge Next Skills 360 Sravan Kumar EdTech Dell Elevated challenge Krishify Farmstock Anmol Raina AgriTech Google Appscale Academy AyuRhythm Abhilesh Gupta HealthTech Google Appscale Academy KidEx Amritanshu Kumar Edtech Google Appscale Academy TeraLumen Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Dr. Jyotirmayee Dash MedTech Qualcomm DIC 2022 iMumz Ravi Teja HealthTech Google Appscale Academy Recur Club Eklavya Gupta FinTech Recur Club Partnership

During the event, Shri Alkesh Kumar Sharma appreciated the Startups for their innovation and energy with which they are working. He reiterated the commitment to extend all support to Startups in their growth journey.

The session serves as encouraging feedback that can be taken forward with ‘Digital India GENESIS’ (Gen-next Support for Innovative Startups) – a National Deep-tech Startup Platform, to discover, support, grow and make successful startups in Tier-II and Tier-III cities of India. The ‘Digital India GENESIS’ was launched by our Prime Minister at the Digital India Week 2022. A total outlay of ₹750 Crore has been envisaged for the scheme.