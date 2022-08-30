NDMA & C-DOT to conduct workshop on CAP based Integrated Public Alert System for Disaster Management & Preparedness

New Delhi : C-DOT (Centre for Development of Telematics), the premier R&D centre of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Ministry of Communications, Government of India and (NDMA) National Disaster Management Authority, Government of India are jointly conducting an All India Workshop centered on Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) based Integrated Alert System -सचेत here tomorrow I.e. on 31st August 2022.

The workshop aims to provide a platform to the concerned departments and various disaster management agencies across India to discuss their underlying issues and challenges and evolve the technology-based solutions to address these in an effective manner amid insightful discussions by a galaxy of experts and technologists.

Shri Ajay Kumar Bhalla, IAS, Home Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India will grace the occasion as the Chief Guest and Shri K. Rajaraman, IAS, Chairman, Digital Communication Commission and Secretary (Telecom), Government of India will be the Guest of Honour.

Various eminent dignitaries and speakers from various Government departments including NDMA, DoT, Indian Railways, Indian Metrological Department (IMD), Central Water Commission (CWC), Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), Defence Geoinformatics Research Establishment (DGRE), Forest Survey of India (FSI), Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Disaster Management Authorities (DMA) of 36 States and Union Territories will be attending the workshop and deliberate on various contemporary themes related to Disaster Management and Preparedness.

About the Integrated Public Alert System-सचेत

Integrated Public Alert System-सचेत, an early warning platform based on ITU’s Common Alerting Protocol (CAP), has been developed by C-DOT for effective disaster management. The platform has been widely used by National and State Disaster Management authorities for dissemination of alerts, advisories and other useful information to the massses on all available media during emergencies like floods, cyclones and Covid pandemic. It provides a converged platform for dissemination of targeted alerts to people in vernacular languages through SMS. As a one-stop solution and a concrete step towards realizing Hon’ble Prime Minister’s 10 point Agenda for Disaster Risk Reduction, soon messages will be disseminated over all available communication media including, Cell Broadcast, Radio, TV, Siren, Social Media, Web Portal and Mobile Application.

The system is already operational in 34 States and UTs. More than 75 Crores SMSes have already been sent by the system during various disasters like Cyclones (Asani,Yass, Nivar, Amphan), Floods (Assam, Gujarat), Lightning (Bihar), etc. The system has also been used to facilitate the pilgrims during Amarnath Ji Yatra.