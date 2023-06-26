An ‘Interactive Conference & B2B Session on Indigenisation Requirements of Indian Navy: Opportunities for Industries’ was conducted by the Indian Navy in association with Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) on 26 Jun 23 at Hari Shankar Singhania Commission Auditorium of FICCI, FICCI Federation House.



VAdm Sandeep Naithani, Chief of Materiel was the Chief Guest for the conference and delivered the keynote address.



The conference provided an unique opportunity for industry / MSME / Startups to interact with Indian Navy personnel and provided a platform for all stake holders to collectively discuss the indigenisation plans / end requirements of the Indian Navy towards achieving of self-reliance in the defence sector.



The dedicated B2B interaction between the Indian Navy and Industry/ MSME / Startups, was held and key indigenisation requirements of the Navy were discussed as part of ‘targeted round table’ discussions.



The conference promoted indigenisation in congruence with the ‘Make in India’ vision of the Government of India.



More than 100 industries / MSMEs / Startups participated in the conference.



