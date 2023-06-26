GanjamNationalOdisha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoles loss of lives due to bus accident in Ganjam district, Odisha

By Odisha Diary bureau

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has condoled the loss of lives due to a bus accident in Ganjam district, Odisha. The Prime Minister announced an ex-gratia from PMNRF of Rs. 2 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs. 50,000 for those injured.

The Prime Minister tweeted;

“Pained by the bus accident in Ganjam district, Odisha. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM”

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.