Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoles loss of lives due to bus accident in Ganjam district, Odisha

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has condoled the loss of lives due to a bus accident in Ganjam district, Odisha. The Prime Minister announced an ex-gratia from PMNRF of Rs. 2 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs. 50,000 for those injured.



The Prime Minister tweeted;



“Pained by the bus accident in Ganjam district, Odisha. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM”



