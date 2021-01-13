Inter-Departmental meeting on organization of 15th Toshali National Crafts Mela-2021

Bhubaneswar: An Inter-Deaprtmental meeting on organisation of 15th Toshali national Crafts mela-2021 was held in the 2nd floor conference hall of Lok Seva Bhavan in connection with organisation of the 15th Toshali National Crafts Mela under the chairmanship of Development Commissioner-cum-Addl. Chief Secretary Pradip Kumar Jena. He stressed upon social distance and strict adherence of Covid protocols.

The 15th Toshali National Crafts Mela will be held at Janata Maidan, BBSR from 21st January to 4th February 2021. Cooperation with various Departments are required for smooth organisation of Toshali Mela, said Commissioner-cum-Secretary, HT&H Department Smt. Subha Sarma.

The mela will provide greater opportunity to weavers and artisans. Due to Covid-19 pandemic, this time 250 stalls will be there in the Toshali Mela.

Discussions were made about necessary Police deployment in and around mela ground to maintain law and order. Adequate traffic personnel will be deployed to control traffic and smooth movement of vehicles.

State Fire Officer has been requested to provide two units of Fire Brigade round the clock. Uninterrupted power supply, water supply to the fair ground, first aid, special facility for PwDs and ample media coverage will be done by respected Departments. Additional Commissioner of Police Smt. Rekha Lohani, BMC Commissioner Sri Premchand Choudhary and other senior officers of various Departments were present in the meeting.

