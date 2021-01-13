Covid Vaccine reached Jagatsinghpur

Report by Kahnu Nanda, Jagatsinghpur: About 5100 doses of Covid vaccine was reached at district headquarters hospital here on Wednesday evening and kept in hospital vaccine room with tight security, informed chief district medical officer Dr Bijaya Panda. Coinciding coronavirus vaccination programme will launch on January 16 across country as well as Odisha, state health department has dispatched vaccine and health workers of different categories have been selected for getting vaccine first.

As many as 7952 health workers have been chosen, 4 sites as district headquarters hospital, Balikuda, Biridi, Raghunathpur community health centers to roll out the Covid 19 vaccination drive. Trained vaccinators and supporting health staff have been posted in vaccination centers and the vaccination centers have been fully equipped with SOPs issued by state health department, Dr Panda informed.

As the vaccine brought from Bhubaneswar tight security arrangements were made on the way, CDMO Dr Panda received the vaccine at headquarters hospital in presence of, ADMO Dr Pramod Kumar Barik, DPM Chakradhar Jena, technical team of vaccination drive and other hospital staff.

