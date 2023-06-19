Intach released a book titled “Nayagarh District, From Feudatory to Freedom” written by Dr. Karunakar Patnaik

Bhubaneswar : The Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage released a book titled “Nayagarh District, From Feudatory to Freedom” written by Dr. Karunakar Patnaik (IAS) Retd. Today at the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan. The book was released by Justice G.B.Patnaik, former Chief Justice of India and Soumya Ranjan Patnaik, Editor Sambad and the MLA of Khandapada.

The author of the book, who is a senior member of Intach, said the book humbly presents the regional, administrative, economic and nationalistic aspirations of the people of Nayagarh and their dimensional struggle to free themselves from foreign as well as native suppressive exploitative rule while integrating themselves with Odisha.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjib Hota, former State Election Commissioner, gave a review of the book and said that the history of Nayagarh constitutes a significant phase in the political history of Odisha. As is depicted by the historical accounts of Nayagarh, the existence of the district is deciphered far back at the 13th century C.E. The British period, i.e. 1803-1947 was as significant as it was distinct, not only for the national history of India, but also for any regional or local history. For the Orissa’s Garjat, this was a period of transition from medieval and feudal stage to the modern phase.

Justice Patnaik in his address said that the history of Odisha and the sense of geography are glorious. We need to spread the word about our cultural heritage. There is ample opportunity to shed light on the social, economic, and cultural aspects of the Princely and Feudatory States.

Amiya Bhushan Tripathy, State Convener of Intach said that Nayagarh is one of the oldest Garjat states in Odisha and played a key role in the development administration, art and culture and made significant contributions to the identity of Odisha. Karunakar Patnaik’s book contains a lot of new information that will further enhance the identity of Nayagarh.

Soumya Ranjan Patnaik lauded the efforts of the author and said that many unexplained events of Nayagarh’s history have been brought to the forefront and that the book will be useful for researchers, academics and students, who are working on Odishan history.

Anil Dhir, Convener of the Bhubaneswar Chapter said that the book attempts to enrich the regional history while narrating the historical facts hitherto unexposed by many scholars of eminence. It narrates in detail the political, administrative and economic conditions of the Feudatory Garjat states during the colonial rule. The resistance of the local chiefs, tribals, peasants and common persons against the autocratic and oppressive rule of the rulers backed by the colonial authorities has been studied in detail in the book.

Dr. Debasish Mohapatro, Co-convener of the Bhubaneswar Chapter summed up the relevance of the book in his thanksgiving address. The book has been published both in English and Odia.