India crowned champions of the Hero Intercontinental Cup 2023; Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announced Rs 1 crore cash reward

Bhubaneswar: India were crowned champions of the Hero Intercontinental Cup 2023. The blue tigers overcame Lebanon, securing a 2-0 victory with goals from skipper Sunil Chhetri and Lallianzuala Chhangte.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik handed the coveted trophy to the champions in front of a jubilant crowd. The historic night witnessed the presence of several esteemed dignitaries, adding to the significance of the momentous occasion including Sports & Youth Services Minister, Tusharkanti Behera, Secretary, 5T, Shri V Karthikeyan Pandian, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Sports, Vineel Krishna, President AIFF, Shri Kalyan Chaubey, Secretary General, AIFF, Shaji Prabhakaran, and Secretary, Football Association of Odisha, Ashirbad Behera.

CM Naveen Patnaik announced Rs 1 crore cash reward for their brilliant efforts in lifting the Inter-Continental Cup. The first International football tournament at Kalinga Stadium ends on a successful note with large cheering crowds. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated the champions. He said, “It is a matter of great pride for our State to host this prestigious Intercontinental Cup. Congratulations to India on their victory in the face of stiff competition. It is our intention to hold many more football events in Odisha and support the growth of the sport in Odisha and India”