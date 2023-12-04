INS SUMEDHA – MISSION DEPLOYED AT ANTSIRANANA, MADAGASCAR

New Delhi,4th December: As part of Indian Navy’s Long Range Mission Based Deployment, Indian Naval Ship Sumedha is undertaking port call at Antsiranana, Madagascar from 04 to 06 December 2023. The visit is aimed at reinforcing Indian Navy’s commitment to enhance Maritime Security, building bridges of friendship and strengthening maritime co-operation with Madagascar. India and Madagascar have traditionally enjoyed warm and friendly relations, sharing common ethos of democracy, secularism and development. The deployment also highlights warm and cordial relation of India with Eastern African countries.

During her stay, INS Sumedha will engage in professional interactions, cross training for exchange of best practices and interaction with Malagasy Navy personnel. The visit aims to enhance interoperability towards capacity building between the two friendly navies in Indian Ocean Region in line with the Prime Minister’s vision of Security And Growth for All in Region (SAGAR). The ship is also scheduled to undertake Maritime Partnership Exercise (MPX) with Malagasy Navy upon departure on 06 December 2023, wherein, various facets of maritime operations such as communication drills, tactical manoeuvres and flying operations are planned.

INS Sumedha is third of the indigenously constructed Naval Offshore Patrol Vessel (NOPV) of Saryu class deployed for multiple roles independently and in support of Fleet Operations. She is part of the Indian Navy’s Eastern Fleet based at Visakhapatnam and functions under the operational command of the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command.

The ship is equipped with several weapon systems, sensors, state of art navigation and communication systems/Electronic Warfare suite. Sumedha has undertaken various Fleet support operations, coastal and offshore patrolling, ocean surveillance, Non-combatant Evacuation Operations and HADR missions. The ship also has the distinction for being the maiden Indian Naval Ship to participate in Exercise Bright Star (a Multinational exercise held biennially in Egypt) from 06 to 15 September 2023 and India-EU Joint Naval exercise 24 to 26 October 2023.