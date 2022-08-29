INOX partners IDCA for building awareness for Deaf Cricket in India

New Delhi : With a vision to provide a platform for talent & endeavors to bring Deaf Cricket into mainstream cricket, INOX Leisure Ltd (INOX), on the occasion of National Sports Day, have announced their partnership with the Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA). Motto of IDCA is to promote differently abled cricket in India, and to drive other developmental aspects around the lives of the differently abled youth in the country. IDCA would roll out its #DareToDream campaign on the cinema screens and lobby displays of INOX cinemas across the country.

Alok Tandon, Chief Executive Officer, INOX Leisure Ltd said, “India’s Deaf Cricket team is a marvelous testimony to the human spirit of endurance and resolve. It is a privilege for us to partner IDCA for building awareness and garnering cheers for the Indian Team as they set out for the Deaf-ICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022 in Sharjah. On behalf of the Team INOX, I wish them all the good luck.”

Expressing her gratitude towards the collaboration, Roma Balwani, CEO, Indian Deaf Cricket Association stated, “INOX Leisure’s partnership with the Indian Deaf Cricket Association marks a key milestone in our endeavor to maximize the potential and provide equal opportunities for persons with disability. The amplified visibility for the game would extend growth opportunities for the hearing-impaired cricketers. The coming together of INOX Leisure and the Indian Deaf Cricket Association, that too on the occasion of National Sports Day, will prove to be remarkable in enhancing the conversation in this noble cause”

Talking about the partnership, President of the IDCA, Sumit Jain, who is a specially abled cricketer himself and is known to be a beacon of hope for hearing impaired cricketers, said “We are really excited to partner with INOX and would like to thank them for supporting a sport which needs stronger recognition not just in India but worldwide.

The IDCA has organized many successful tournaments in the past for deaf cricketing talent such as the T-20 National Cricket Championships, One-Day National Zone Cricket Championship, T20 Deaf Premier League and Test for Deaf and the Women’s T-20 National Cricket Championship. India was the host country for the first Deaf ICC T-20 Championship held in 2018 in Gurugram. IDCA has an exciting line-up of cricketing action for cricket-lovers, until the next year, including Bilateral Series (Men) and Deaf-ICC ODI World Cup (Men) in 2023. Find more information IDCA on www.idca.org.in