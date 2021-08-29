Inland Vessel Act, 2021 will usher a new era & promote Ease of Doing Business: Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister, Ports, Shipping & Waterways

New Delhi: Mr Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways & AYUSH, Govt of India today said that India is on the cusp of major maritime revolution and requires a vibrant and strong maritime industry for both economic and strategic reasons. “The goals set to achieve in the ‘Maritime India Vision 2030’ will help accelerate the growth of the sector and aspire to bring the Indian maritime industry at par with the top global benchmark in the next 10 years,” he added.

Addressing the Indian Ports & Logistics Conclave ‘Developing Ports for the Future: New [email protected]′, organized by FICCI, Mr Sonowal said, “Port development in India is guided by the flagship Sagarmala program and the Maritime India Vision 2030.” Stressing upon the importance of reducing logistic cost in the country, he highlighted that the recently passed Inland vessel Act, 2021 will usher a new era in the inland water transport sector and shall also fulfil the vision of the Hon’ble Prime Minister, to make the legislative framework user friendly and promote ease of doing business, he emphasized.

Mr. Sonowal also stated that the government is also focusing on the domestic shipbuilding and ship repair market. “To encourage domestic shipbuilding, the Shipbuilding Financial Assistance Policy for Indian Shipyards has been approved,” he added.

The Ministry, he noted has achieved significant progress through port-led development, policy initiatives, provision of multi-modal services for logistic movement through inland waterways, ease of doing business, improving ship building and recycling techniques and measures to facilitate flagging of vessel in India. “Consistent efforts have been put towards development of a robust and sustainable infrastructure for facilitating transformation of the sector into an engine of growth for India,” added Mr Sonowal.

Dr Sanjeev Ranjan, Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways while elaborating on the Maritime India Vision 2030, highlighted that the government is working towards positioning the Indian maritime sector at par with international standards by attracting domestic as well as international investments. Talking about the recently launched National Monetization Pipeline, Dr Ranjan added that the government’s move to monetize shipping assets worth approximately Rs 12,000 crore through National Monetization Plan will open new range of opportunities and will help in promoting Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Mr Rizwan Soomar, CEO & MD (Indian Subcontinent), DP World highlighted the role of ports and logistics sector in shaping the future of the Indian economy.

Mr Dhruv K. Kotak, Managing Director, JM BAXI applauded the ministry for their path breaking initiatives which will transform the Indian Maritime sector. He highlighted the importance of moving towards IT enabled infrastructure for benchmarking Indian Ports with global standards.

Mr Dilip Chenoy, Secretary General, FICCI while welcoming the Minister to his first ever interaction with the industry members assured the commitment of FICCI and its members towards achieving the government’s vision of developing world class ports.

The program was attended by Chairmen of major ports and stalwarts from industry including DP World, Adani Ports, Essar Ports, JSW Group, JM BAXI, Indian National Shipowners’ Association, CISCO, APM Terminals Pipavav, Association of Multimodal Transport Operators of India, CJ Darcl Logistics Ltd, Damen Shipyards Gorinchem B.V., Larsen & Toubro Limited, Steel Authority of India, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, TCI Seaways, Petronet LNG Limited, Aegis Logistics Ltd, amongst others.