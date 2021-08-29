India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage crossed 63 Cr landmark

New Delhi : India’s cumulative vaccination coverage has crossed the 63 Crore landmark yesterday. With the administration of 73,85,866vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has surpassed the cumulative figure of 63.09Cr (63,09,17,927) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 67,80,301sessions.

The break-up of the cumulative figureas per the provisional report till 8 am today include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,57,335 2nd Dose 83,48,055 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,18,644 2nd Dose 1,30,57,806 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 24,22,90,397 2nd Dose 2,60,65,825 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 12,89,66,672 2nd Dose 5,31,54,542 Over 60 years 1st Dose 8,60,95,654 2nd Dose 4,42,62,997 Total 63,09,17,927

The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

The recovery of35,840patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,18,88,642.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.53%.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 63 consecutive days now.

45,083new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The Active Caseload is presently3,68,558. Active cases presently constitute 1.13% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 17,55,327tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 51.86 Cr (51,86,42,929) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 2.28% remains less than 3% for the last 65 days now. The Daily Positivity rate stands at 2.57%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below 3% for the last 34 days and below 5% for 83 consecutive days now.