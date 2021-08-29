“Education is the ladder of progress”- says Madhya Pradesh Governor

Bhopal: Governor Shri Mangubhai Patel has said that education is the stepping stone to progress. Therefore, everyone should take a pledge that no child in the village will remain without education. He laid special emphasis on paying attention to the education of daughters. Governor Shri Patel had come to meet the families of scheduled tribes in Saharia tribal dominated village Amargarh of Gwalior district settled in hilly and forested areas.



Reaching this village of Ghatigaon Janpad Panchayat of the district on Saturday, Governor Shri Patel also distributed assistance to the beneficiaries of tribal families under various welfare schemes of the government. Along with this, after reaching the house of a tribal family of the village, he also had meal. To give the message of environmental protection, he planted saplings along with other guests.



Addressing the people of Saharia tribe, one of the most backward tribes of the state, Governor Shri Patel said that special facilities are being provided by the Central and State Governments for the education of all your children. The government has made arrangements for free education by opening schools in villages. Along with this, the government is also providing education to the children of tribal families abroad. Make children educated by taking advantage of these schemes of the government. On this occasion, he also specially urged the tribal families to stay away from various types of addictions. Also said that progress is hindered by addictions.



Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Horticulture and Food Processing, Shri Bharat Singh Kushwaha said that it is a matter of happiness for all of us that the Governor of the state has come to give guidance and encouragement to the tribal dominated village situated at the extreme end of Gwalior district. He expressed his thanks to the Governor Shri Patel for this. Also called upon the villagers present in the programme to adopt medicinal farming suited to the climate of this region along with traditional farming, the government gives grants for this. Farmers can increase their income substantially by adopting medicinal and organic farming.



Member of Parliament Shri Vivek Narayan Shejwalkar while welcoming Governor Shri Patel said that he has chosen tribal dominated village for the tour. This shows that the Governor has special love for the deprived people. Shri Shejwalkar said that Governor Shri Patel has made special contribution in the field of forest and environment conservation within the state of Gujarat in his earlier public life. Madhya Pradesh will definitely get its benefit.



In the beginning, the Governor Shri Patel and other guests inaugurated the programme by lighting the lamp and performing Kanya-Poojan. Sarpanch of Bagwala village of Amargarh village’s gram panchayt, Shri Chhotelal Adivasi, Vice-president of District Panchayat Administrative Committee Shri Shantisharan Gautam and member of Ghatigaon Janpad Panchayat Shri Rajendra Singh welcomed the Governor. On this occasion, the President of the District Panchayat Administrative Committee, Smt. Manisha Yadav was present.



Make your village and state self-sufficient by adopting Swadeshi



Governor Shri Patel called upon the villagers present in the programme organised in Amargarh to make their village and the state self-dependent by adopting Swadeshi. He said that everyone’s contribution is necessary for the strength of the nation and society. Therefore, all the villagers should discharge their responsibilities towards the society and the country along with the upliftment of their family.



Start your own business by availing the schemes



Governor Shri Patel called upon the families of Saharia tribe that the Pradhanmantri Mudra Yojana is being run by the government for starting small businesses. Under the Rural Livelihood Mission, financial help is also given to women self-help groups. Establish your own enterprise by taking advantage of these schemes. He said that the schemes run by the government like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, free nutritional food etc. have brought about a big change in the lives of the people.



Planted a sapling and said that corona disaster taught us the importance of oxygen



Governor Shri Patel said that the Corona tragedy has taught the importance of oxygen to all of us. Therefore, everyone should contribute to environmental protection by planting more and more trees, so that there is no shortage of life-sustaining oxygen. After distributing the assistance to the Scheduled Tribe families, he also took part in the mass tree plantation programme. He planted a mango tree in Amargarh village. Along with him other guests also planted saplings of different species.



Took traditional lunch after reaching the house of Gopal Adivasi



Governor Shri Patel reached Gopal Adivasi’s house and took lunch. Local bhaji, a popular dish of Saharia tribe families, along with other traditional vegetables and chapatis, were included in the meal. After having lunch, Governor Shri Patel affectionately presented baskets of toffees and fruits to the children of Gopal Adivasi and his nephew Bunty Adivasi.



Governor Shri Patel distributed aid to them



Governor distributed assistance to Smt. Rajkumari, Smt. Saraswati and Smt. Neha of Saharia tribal family under the Pradhanmantri Matri Vandana Yojana, to Ku. Archana and Ku. Anshika under the Ladli Laxmi Yojana, to Smt. Lali under Mukhyamantri Shramik Prasooti Yojana, to Shri Amarjeet Adivasi and Shri Munna Adivasi under the Sankatapann Yojana of Tribal Welfare Department, to Smt. Geeta under Sambal Yojana and gave a tricycle to Divyang Smt. Usha Bai under the scheme of Social Justice Department.



Hailed little tribal singer Khushboo



Governor Shri Patel was welcomed by the villagers with musical rendition of sweet and melodious songs. Khushboo, a tribal girl of class 6 in the song troupe, enthralled everyone by presenting the most beautiful songs in her melodious voice. Governor Shri Patel encouraged this girl and gave cash reward.



Asked the villagers if they had got the vaccine



On the way to Amargarh village, stopping at a settlement near Madda Kho, Governor Shri Patel interacted with the villagers and inquired about their well being. He asked the villagers whether all of you got the vaccine to prevent corona or not. On this the villagers said that all of us have got corona vaccine. Governor Shri Patel also discussed with the rural children about their studies.

