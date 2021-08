Madhya Pradesh CM plants Saptaparni sapling in Smart Garden today

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan planted a Saptaparni sapling in Smart Garden today. Culture, Tourism and Spirituality Minister Sushri Usha Thakur was also present. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan plants saplings every day in fulfillment of his resolve. Saptaparni is an evergreen, ornamental, medicinal tree, which has great importance in Ayurveda.





