IndiGo takes off from Gondia, the 85th domestic destination in the 6E network

IndiGo, India’s preferred airline, has commenced operations to and from Gondia, Maharashtra, effective December 01, 2023. Gondia is now the 85th domestic destination and 117th overall destination within the extensive 6E network. The new connection between Gondia and Hyderabad aims to enhance interstate accessibility and substantially reduce travel time between the two cities.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo, said, “We are pleased to commence operations to/from Gondia, our 8th destination in Maharashtra and 85th in India. This move not only enhances interstate connectivity but also catalyzes economic growth, trade, and regional development. By facilitating direct connectivity to Gondia, we are also enhancing accessibility to neighbouring states like Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. IndiGo remains committed to delivering on our promise of providing affordable, on-time, courteous, and hassle-free travel experiences across our extensive network.”

Gondia is a dynamic and culturally vibrant city in the state of Maharashtra. Renowned for its lush green landscapes and deep-rooted connection with nature, the city attracts a diverse population. Its unique cultural blend, woven from a variety of traditions, creates a one-of-a-kind and serene environment. Gondia’s economy is primarily agrarian, with agriculture and forestry serving as crucial sources of livelihood for its residents. The region is also celebrated for its traditional arts and crafts, adding to the city’s charm. For those seeking a peaceful retreat in the lap of nature, Gondia is an excellent choice.

Hyderabad is a lively and historic metropolis that perfectly integrates its rich history with a dynamic present. Hyderabad has a rich cultural legacy, a burgeoning technology economy, and a unique blend of cultures. Charminar and Golconda Fort are the two notable sites in the city. Hyderabad is a hub for information technology and pharmaceutical industries and is home to major tech businesses and research institutions. With its blend of old-world beauty and modernity, Hyderabad continues to attract visitors from all across the globe.

Overall, the introduction of new direct flights will offer travellers more convenient travel options, enhance connectivity and accessibility, and promote tourism in these regions.