Odisha FC Clinches Back-to-Back Wins with 1-0 Victory Against Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur,1st December: Despite a hard-fought battle and earning two free-kicks in the dying moments, Jamshedpur FC couldn’t convert, resulting in Odisha FC securing a crucial 1-0 victory at JRD Tata Sports Complex on Friday. Roy Krishna’s 57th minute goal proved decisive, earning all three points for the Travelers, with the Kalinga Warriors’ defense standing strong throughout the game.

Odisha FC began passionately, with Jahouh attempting a long-range shot that sailed over the bar. In the 9th minute, Isak crossed beautifully from the left flank but found its way directly to the goalkeeper. Jahouh’s free-kick in the 16th minute from deep found Narender’s head, but the effort went wide for a goal-kick

In the 22nd minute, Ahmed Jahouh showcased his quality with a precise long ball that bypassed the entire JFC defensive line, reaching Roy Krishna in the attacking third. Despite Krishna’s attempt to round up the goalkeeper after a heavy touch, he went too wide for a shot.

In the 38th minute, Cy Goddard found himself unmarked inside the box, courtesy of a setup by Fiji, who skillfully beat his marker to penetrate the box. Unfortunately, Goddard squandered the opportunity by blasting the ball over the bar. Despite both teams having chances to take the lead, inefficient finishing proved to be a downfall. The first half concluded with the score tied at 0-0 between both the team.

After the half time, In the second half, both teams showed a spirited performance, leaving no room for complacency. The players were determined to do whatever it took to score, showcasing relentless efforts in their pursuit of goals.

In the 47th minute, Tachikawa from the home side attempted to ignite some action by taking a shot from outside the box, but it sailed well off target.

In the 57th minute, Jahouh’s corner into the far post found Roy, who skillfully headed the ball into the back of the net. The Kalinga Warriors took the lead with a score of JFC 0-1 OFC.

In the 60th minute, Puttea came close to doubling the lead for the Kalinga Warriors as he curled the ball following a cut-in run from the left wing. Unfortunately, the ball rebounded off the post after beating Rehnesh TP. JFC 0-1 OFC.

In the 66th minute of the game, Jahouh fired a shot off target after Roy Krishna set him up during a counter-attack.

Following the victory, Odisha FC now take the third spot on the ISL table. Their next challenge awaits in Kolkata, where they are set to face Mohun Bagan Super Giant on December 6, 2023, at 08:00 PM IST.