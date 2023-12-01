India Seals Series with a Dominant Victory over Australia in Fourth T20I

Raipur,1st December: In a gripping showdown at Raipur, India secured a remarkable triumph against Australia, claiming a commanding 20-run victory in the fourth T20 International. With this win, India solidified an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series held on Friday.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, India’s Rinku Singh showcased an explosive inning, contributing 46 runs off just 29 balls, ably supported by Jitesh Sharma, who added a rapid 35 off 19 balls. Their late onslaught propelled India to a competitive total of 174/9 in their allotted 20 overs.

Facing the challenging target, Australia commenced their innings but struggled to match the required pace against India’s bowling attack. They managed to score 154 for 7 in their 20 overs, falling short by 20 runs.

India’s victory owed much to the exemplary performances of their spinners. Axar Patel led the charge, claiming an impressive 3 wickets for a mere 16 runs in his 4 overs. Additionally, Ravi Bishnoi played a pivotal role, securing 1 wicket while conceding only 17 runs in his 4 overs. Their disciplined bowling proved instrumental in dismantling the Australian batting lineup, restricting their scoring opportunities.

The dynamic partnership between Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma laid the foundation for India’s competitive total, while the spin duo of Axar Patel and Ravi Bishnoi showcased their prowess, ultimately guiding India to a well-deserved victory.

With this win, India clinched an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series, asserting their dominance and setting the stage for the final match with confidence and momentum on their side.