5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman V. K. Pandian visited the Inter-State Bus Terminal, Baramunda in the afternoon and reviewed various ongoing works

Bhubaneswar: 5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman Sri V. K. Pandian today visited the Inter-State Bus Terminal, Baramunda in the afternoon and reviewed various ongoing works for timely completion of the project, which will be an important transit infrastructure in the capital city to benefit the people of Odisha and other states also.

During the visit Sri Pandian enquired about the facilities like comfort of the commuters such as waiting space facilities, proper sanitation, number of bus space, upcoming Ahaar centre, installation of proper illumination, toilets, etc.

He also advised the agencies to adopt smart IT-driven infrastructure, develop creative ambiance for the travelers using local art, and advised to ensure arrangements of idle bus parking, dormitory for bus drivers, sufficient parking of auto, taxi, two-wheelers etc.