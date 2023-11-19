IndiGo surpasses milestone of 2000 daily scheduled flights, marking a historic achievement in Indian aviation

IndiGo, India’s preferred airline, has achieved a historic landmark by surpassing the milestone of over 2000 planned flights a day. This makes IndiGo, the first airline in the country and marks a significant leap in operational capacity. According to the latest OAG Data for October’23, IndiGo is among the top 10 airlines globally in both frequency and by seat capacity, further validating this achievement and showcasing the airline’s continued growth trajectory on both domestic and international stages.

IndiGo now has 2000+ scheduled daily flights which include cargo operations, as well as CAPF & Army charters. The airline has achieved this figure in just 17 years since starting operations back in 2006, setting new benchmarks in operational efficiency, reliability, and customer orientation.

Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer of IndiGo, said, “As we celebrate this remarkable milestone of surpassing 2000 scheduled daily flights, we reflect on IndiGo’s journey of reshaping the Indian aviation landscape. This milestone is more than a numerical feat; it’s a strategic leap positioning us for enhanced connectivity and a redefined passenger experience. Our commitment to giving wings to the nation is palpable in our mission to connect people and aspirations across India. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our valued customers and partners for their continuous support, as we look forward to soaring to new heights together.”

IndiGo’s strategic expansion in the last six months includes over 20 new international routes, reinforcing our commitment to broadening global connectivity. With an extensive network covering 85 domestic destinations and 32 international destinations, we aim to redefine the passenger experience and connect people and aspirations across India.

Under its ‘Reassure, Develop and Create’ growth strategy, IndiGo has huge ambitions for the future. With an industry-leading order book of nearly 1000 aircraft, it aims to double its size by the end of the decade and continue to build its network, domestically and internationally.